Standby for Simon as Radio West Norfolk broadcasts for first time

Radio West Norfolk launches tomorrow (Monday) at 7am.

And first on the mic will be Simon Rowe, the DJ and presenter who has created the station with some redundancy money and a lot of help from friends.

He was a popular fixture on former Lynn-based station KL.FM until it was bought and rebranded by Bauer Media into Greatest Hits Radio earlier this year.

With some time on his hands and a burning desire to have his own station, Simon set about bringing his dream to reality - and it all starts tomorrow.

“It will be friendly, familiar voices, fun, upbeat, lively and, most importantly, locally relevant,” said Simon when he revealed his plan to Lynn News last month . “We’ll be out and about in the community. It’ll be a lot of what people loved and remembered from the last 23 years.

"KL.FM was a big part of my life but it won’t be KL.FM - we want to be Radio West Norfolk.”

Radio West Norfolk will be available on smart speaker, Fire TV and Fire Stick, an app available through Apple store and Google Play, and online via myTuner Radio and Get Me Radio.