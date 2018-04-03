Stanhoe glamping site plans opposed

Have your say

Plans to develop a new glamping site in Stanhoe could be blocked because of a proposal to build a permanent home as part of the scheme.

Developers want to offer 12 new pitches, and associated facilities, at a site off Fakenham Road.

But West Norfolk Council planning officers have recommended the scheme is turned down when it goes before the authority’s planning committee next Monday, April 9.

A report published ahead of the meeting insisted officials were not objecting to the idea of a camping business.

But it added: “The application includes on-site residential accommodation and the applicant has not demonstrated there is a genuine functional need in policy terms to justify a relaxation in well-established countryside protection policies.”

Parish councillors say they support the application in principle, but are concerned about potential road safety implications.