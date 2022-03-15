Star names and returning favourites lead line-up for 2022 King's Lynn Festival

The 2022 King's Lynn Festival has been launched today, with a host of big name performers lined up to visit the town this summer.

The annual celebration of the arts is set to return to a more traditional schedule this year, after a truncated programme was planned in 2021, amid Covid restrictions.

The main attractions of this year's programme were revealed during a launch event in the Mayor's Parlour, at Lynn Town Hall this lunchtime.

King's Lynn Festival logo (51847872)

And artistic director Ambrose Miller said: “It is a terrific festival programme including internationally-famous names, brilliant young talent and fascinating lectures. It offers something for everyone.”

The opening concert of the festival, on Sunday, July 17, will be performed by the world-famous Grimethorpe Colliery Band at the Corn Exchange, before the Royal Philarmonic Orchestra close the programme on Saturday, July 30.

In between, regular festival favourites Andrew Graham-Dixon and Clare Teal will appear on July 20 and 27 respectively, while the Skampa Quartet will perform the Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert on July 21.

Andrew Graham-Dixon will return to the King's Lynn Festival this summer.

Coast presenter Nick Crane will give a Royal Geographic Society lecture on July 26 and folk singer sisters The Unthanks will play at the Corn Exchange on the penultimate night, July 29.

There are also plans for an event celebrating the 150th anniversary of the birth of Ralph Vaughan Williams and his association with Lynn.

And, in Platinum Jubilee year, music played at the Queen's Coronation will feature in a concert by Spiritato on Early Music Day at St Nicholas Chapel on July 23.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: "We know the festival does a lot of good for King's Lynn, brings a lot of people in. We do have a lot of people on our Friends list, our supporters list, from a long way away.

"It's a quality programme with all sorts of things in it and we're optimistic it will be very, very well received."

Clare Teal

Borough mayor Harry Humphrey paid tribute to the work of the festival's organisers in staging the event, which will be the 71st this year.

He added: "I know the festival programme this year will be as good as any there have been in the past."

The full festival line-up will be announced in early April, with public ticket sales opening on May 3.

Patrons and Friends of the festival will be able to secure their seats from April 19 and April 25 respectively.

The events announced so far are as follows:

Sunday July 17: 3pm - Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Corn Exchange

Wednesday July 20: 3pm - Andrew Graham-Dixon: In the picture; 7.30pm - Andrew Graham-Dixon: Exploring Impressionism, both at St George's Guildhall

Thursday July 21: 7.30pm - The Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert by Skampa Quartet, St George's Guildhall

Friday July 22: 8pm - Minema: Nosferatu, St George's Guildhall

Saturday July 23: Noon - Organist Rachel Mahon; 7pm - Spiritato: Taste the Nation: 9.30pm - Ensemble Hesperi: From Caledonia to the Capital, all at St Nicholas' Chapel.

Monday July 25- Friday July 29: All 11am - Coffee Concerts, Lynn Town Hall

Tuesday July 26: 7.30pm - Latitude: The Astonishing Adventure that Saved the World, A Royal Geographical Society with IBG Lecture with Nick Crane.

Wednesday July 27: 7.30pm - The Clare Teal Seven, Corn Exchange

Friday July 29: 8pm - The Unthanks, Corn Exchange

Saturday July 30: 7.30pm - Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Corn Exchange.