A chance conversation has led to an exhibition of more than 30 striking images taken by a former RAF photographer.

The Remembering Conflict photographic exhibition is on display at King’s Lynn Minster staged by Graham Spark, West Norfolk’s civic officer, until Sunday, November 12.

Mr Spark MBE joined the RAF in 1983 and spent 38 years as a photographer, documenting the force at home and abroad and his exhibition portrays the realities of war in the late 20th and early 21st century.

Graham Spark during his career as an RAF photographer. Picture: Graham Spark

A Minster spokesperson said: “Presented in the Minster, a place of sanctuary for many, these moving images bring home the stark realities of modern warfare.”

The exhibition is the result of a conversation between Mr Spark and a member of staff at the Minster which led to plans for a talk about his RAF photography career.

The talk took place at the Minster in September and in the process of preparing and delivering it, it became apparent that there was so much more of Mr Spark’s work which could be shared with the public and it was felt that focusing something around Remembrance Sunday would be a natural fit.

The exhibition is free to attend and donation are welcome with proceeds going to the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal. There will be an opportunity to meet Mr Spark, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in June 2000 for his service in Kosovo, on Saturday, November 8 from 11am to 1pm.

If you would like to order a copy of any of the prints, they can be supplied at a cost of £10 per print with proceeds being split between the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and the Minster. Contact the Minster office at office@stmargaretskingslynn.org.uk to arrange.

The spokesperson added: “If you would like to say a prayer, light a candle or leave a tribute to someone you have lost or has been affected by conflict please make your way to our Peace Globe in St Edmund’s Chapel adjacent to our main entrance.”