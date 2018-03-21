Stars in King’s Lynn to film acclaimed TV crime drama

TV stars and crews were spotted in Lynn this morning filming the latest series of one of Britain’s most popular crime dramas.

Footage for the latest series of Unforgotten is being shot in the town and in various locations around West Norfolk.

Actor Neil Morrissey was seen outside the Maid’s Head in Tuesday Market Place during a break in filming this morning.

The crew pitched up at around 7.30am to film an emotional scene for the ITV show, which is expected to take up nearly one minute screen time.

The episode is expected to be broadcast this summer during the third series of the BAFTA-nominated show.

They have been in West Norfolk since Sunday filming in various locations including at a kiosk in Hunstanton, the Maid’s Head in Lynn, and they will be filming outside Lynn Police Station later today.

Unforgotten was created and written by Chris Lang and follows two London detectives as they work to solve cold cases involving murders and historic disappearances.

The shows stars include Nicola Walker, Sanjeev Bhaskar and Peter Egan.