Dance duo Twist and Pulse, who are starring in a pantomime in Lynn this year, have been crowned the winners of TV show Britain's Got Talent: The Champions.

Twist and Pulse, whose real names are Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy, will play PCs Hip and Hop in the Jordan Productions' panto Aladdin at the Alive Corn Exchange this year.

The pair made it to Saturday's finale of the ITV show, which was pre-recorded at Wembley Arena, and fought off competition from nine other acts to be crowned the Champion of Champions.

Britain's Got Talent: The Champions winners are starring in the Alive West Norfolk and Jordan Productions pantomime Aladdin, at the Alive Corn Exchange, this year.(18749388)

Nina McKenna, head of culture for Alive West Norfolk, said: "We are so excited to have the fantastic Twist and Pulse in our family pantomime Aladdin this Christmas.

"We were supporting them throughout Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions, and were thrilled to see them crowned the Champion of Champions.

"We’ll definitely be incorporating some of their dance moves into our production.”

Aladdin runs at the Alive Corn Exchange between Tuesday, December 10 and Sunday, January 5.

Tickets are on sale now at kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.