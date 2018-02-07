Stay and play invite to Downham Market nursery

It’s not just the children who are having fun when they go to the nursery at Downham’s Nelson Academy.

That’s because parents and other family members were invited in to join the youngsters, who are aged three and four, for a Stay and Play session last week.

Academy principal Sarah Wilson said: “It is really important to us that we make strong links with our families so that we are working with them to support the children from a very early age.

“These sessions are held every half term, and they are a fantastic way to encourage parents and carers to come into school so they can see and experience the activities which the children take part in.

“We love it when parents and carers join us for activities such as this but the children love it even more.”