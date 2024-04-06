In our weekly All Our Yesterdays feature, we look back at different charitable events reported over the years in the Lynn News…

April 2009: Saturday shoppers at Morrison’s Lynn store found a group of Army cadets waiting to help them pack their carrier bags and trolleys. By the end of the day the efforts by the cadets from the Lynn troop had raised a total of £650. The money was to be split equally between the troop and the Help for Heroes charity. Our picture shows grateful shopper Danielle Watson who had many willing volunteers to help with her shopping.

April 2010: Ready to run and with a mountain to climb were these members of the Globe Bowls Club in Lynn. They had signed up for the GEAR 10k run to be held in May – and, having crossed the finish line, would then set off to Wales to climb Mount Snowdon. The aim was to raise money for the Kandoo Club at Lynnsport which helped children with disabilities. Front from left are Brad South, Richard Bly and Stuart Gallon; back are Michael Proctor, Robert Palmer, Bryan Pegg and his son Ben and Mark Kerns.

April 2003: Staff from Downham’s Howdale Surgery take part in a sponsored walk, together with friends, family and patients, to raise money for the Breakthrough Breast Cancer charity. Around 37 people enjoyed the three-mile Crocus Walk through Hilgay Fen, led by the organiser Moira Hilton (in the foreground). The ramblers hoped to raise at least £2,500.

April 2003: West Norfolk marked National Multiple Sclerosis Week and the 50th birthday of the MS Society with a fundraising bonanza. A week of events included a bric-a-brac, books and clothes sale where volunteers were joined by the MS national vice-president Lady Jane Pound, who lived in the area. The happy band of helpers in this picture are, from left, Betty Neeve, John Rotman, Paulene Rotman, Chris Whiting, Lady Pound, Patricia Whiting, MS nurse Jane Bradshaw and Lindsay Goward.

April 2003: Stoke Ferry pupils wearing their own paper helicopter hats watch on as a bumper cheque for £3,511.85 is presented to former Norwich City footballer Peter Mendham of the East Anglian Air Ambulance from Jean and Peter Carter of the former Stoke Ferry Bingo Club. The air ambulance was due to land at the school on the day, but was called away at the last minute to help a seriously-ill man who had to be flown to hospital.

April 2006: You can almost feel the pain as pub landlord Jim Moore, of Heacham’s Bushel and Strike has his chest waxed by his wife Maria. Watching on are, from left, David Denyer, Anna Hudson, bar worker Steven Crown and Michael Nobes. It was all in aid of Sheffield Children’s Hospital where Mr Moore’s twin sons were born three months early; sadly, the boys died aged four in a car crash in Sheffield.

April 2003: Watch out girls, King’s Lynn Lions want your bras – but it was all for charity. In this photo-call at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, breast care nurse June Ismail (left) and urology research nurse Sally Edwards join Lions members (from left) Mike Humphrey, David Gifford, David Giles and Gerry Tann. The Lions were putting out an appeal for enough unwanted bras to form a chain a mile in length at their fifth Family Fun Day to be held at The Walks in June.

April 2011: Customers and staff at Anglia Co-operative Travel in Lynn donated 30 Easter Eggs to the Rudham children’s ward at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital. From left are Charlie Raby, Sarah Brand with daughter Bella, Aimee Sands with son Ashlee, and travel staff Vikki Fitch, Rachael Dowding and manager Avril Rayner.

April 2012: Lynn Flower Club raised £525 for the East Anglian Children’s Hospices from an open garden and coffee morning event hosted by club member Liz Dyer and her husband Lew in Ingoldisthorpe. Liz (right) presents the cheque to Danielle Gravestock of EACH; also pictured from left are flower club chairman Janet Brittain and the president Tina Staines.

