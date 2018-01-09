Stephen Fry tells of what he loves about West Norfolk in support of campaign

MPs and community leaders are not the only ones who have lent their support to a new initiative celebrating West Norfolk.

Writer, actor, presenter and comedian Stephen Fry has also given his backing to Love West Norfolk, following its official launch on Friday.

The renowned broadcaster, famous for work such as QI, A Bit of Fry and Laurie, Blackadder, Jeeves and Wooster and Peter’s Friends, amongst many more, is a former student of the College of West Anglia and retains a house in the area.

He said: “If Norfolk is the secret jewel of England, then West Norfolk is the secret jewel of Norfolk.

“Beauty, hills, character, glorious towns, villages and countryside, hills! Country pubs, funny, fabulous people, hills! Seaside, lavender, hills!

“OK, I lied about the hills. But there are slopes and rises to the ground that almost amount to hills. Truly.”

Mr Fry’s comments come after the Love West Norfolk campaign launched last week.

The campaign, which aims to increase pride and aspiration in the area, is offering people the opportunity to share what they love about West Norfolk in a range of ways, including through social media and events.

The purpose is to publicly celebrate all that West Norfolk has to offer, and find out what makes West Norfolk so special – feedback which will help to influence how the area is promoted in future.