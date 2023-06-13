A West Norfolk creator has turned his hobby of making artistic sculptures from recycled metals into a career.

Stephen Barwood is going into his third year of business as Barwood Sculptures and takes people’s unwanted scrap metal and turns it into artwork to be displayed in homes and gardens.

He has also made a number of sculptures for businesses such as the Rusty Krab Rum Shop and Bar in Lynn and has work displayed at Bugz UK in Norwich.

Stephen gets crafty with salvaged metalSEO Headline

Based in his workshop in Clenchwarton, Stephen works on commission pieces varying from bulldogs to horse heads.

His latest project has been working on five leaf cutter ants to be displayed at Downham Market Academy.

Stephen said: “The school asked for the ants to be carrying various tools because they’re a technical academy.

Some of the sculptures from Barwood Metalcraft. Picture: Stephen Barwood

“Hopefully they will be put up soon.”

Previously working as a fabricator and a mechanical fitter, Stephen has always had an interest in art and getting creative.

He relies on the public’s donations of scrap metal to create personalised pieces of work and has been blown away by people’s generosity.

Stephen said: “Just to say a big thank you from me to everyone who’s commissioned work from me. I’ve done a lot of commissioned work for a lot of people.

Some of the sculptures from Barwood Metalcraft. Picture: Stephen Barwood

“I very much appreciate that because that’s what keeps the business running.

“I’d also like to thank everyone who donates scrap materials as well, I get a lot of help locally from people I know and people who have heard of me.

“A lot of people have reached out to me to help me out and give me bits and pieces to work on.

Some of the sculptures from Barwood Metalcraft. Picture: Stephen Barwood

“The most important thing to me is to thank everyone.”

To see more of Stephen’s work or to get in touch about a potential commission, visit Barwood Metalcraft’s Facebook Page.

Some of the sculptures from Barwood Metalcraft. Picture: Stephen Barwood

Some of the sculptures from Barwood Metalcraft. Picture: Stephen Barwood

A crafted bulldog made for a client

A website for Barwood Metalcraft is to be launched soon.