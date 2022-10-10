Three colleagues from accountancy firm Stephenson Smart have ran the TSC London Marathon, and all in less than five hours.

Dan Jastrzebski, partner, Andy Doyle, IT Manager and Neil Gayton, Manager, all based in King’s Lynn, ran the 26.2 mile race for three different charities.

Andy, who ran for East Anglian Children’s Hospices, completed the course in three hours, 51 minutes, putting him into the top 1000 of males aged 50-54.

Dan Jastrzebski ran the London Marathon with his colleagues from Stephenson Smart (59880459)

Andy said: “I’m very happy with my time as it was what I was looking for. The atmosphere was great, the crowds created a wall of noise all the way round, but the last few miles were unbelievable.”

Despite battling a knee injury Dan managed to cross the line in four hours, 52 minutes.

“My knee was painful throughout, but by the end everything below the waist hurt! I had a few issues with my hamstrings on the day, but I managed to get through to the finish, which was great.

Andy Doyle ran the London Marathon with his colleagues from Stephenson Smart (59879456)

“I’ve currently raised £3,395 for St John’s Ambulance with more sponsorship still coming in.” said Dan.

Neil Gayton also didn’t waste an opportunity to run another marathon, taking part virtually with his brother Wayne, finishing in four hours, 23 minutes.

“All of our kids were there with a makeshift finish line. I drove to my brother’s in Gayton for a 6am start, so we could make the one-way trip to west Lynn, via some scenic woodlands and riverbanks, so I could get to coach my son’s football match that kicked off at 10.30am!”

The team ran the marathon in less than five hours (59879985)

Stephenson Smart, which has six offices in Norfolk and Cambridgeshire, has a matched donation

scheme that will add to Dan and Andy’s charity totals.