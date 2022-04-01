Steward permanently scarred after attack during King's Lynn Town FA Cup tie, court told

A steward at King’s Lynn Town FC suffered permanent scarring after she was punched in the face by a spectator, a court heard.

Wayne Kerry – a former Diss Town player – was given a 12 month community order, including 80 hours’ unpaid work and told to pay the victim £1,000 compensation during a court hearing yesterday.

He hit Miranda Colk during the Linnets’ televised FA Cup match with Walsall at The Walks last November.

Television footage captured the incident, magistrates heard.

BBC footage was reviewed and showed Kerry landing the blow, which left the victim with cuts near an eye and broke her glasses.

Appearing before Lynn Magistrates’ Court, 48-year-old Kerry pleaded guilty to assault occasioning ABH and criminal damage on November 6 last year.

Prosecutor Ashley Petchey said: “His actions caused two lacerations about an inch in length above and below her left eye.

“Miss Colk was told she would have permanent scarring as a result of the assault.”

In a victim personal statement, Miss Colk, who also suffered a black eye, said: “I had to explain to my daughter why a grown man had hit me for no reason.”

In police interview, Kerry said a friend had been hit with a coin by a Walsall fan, which had caused him to lose his self-control and punch the steward.

Solicitor Ian Fisher said in mitigation: “He’s a man whose remorse is palpable.

“You can hear it in his voice, you can detect it in his body language and you can read about it in the letter of apology to the victim in January.

“In the aftermath of this incident, which was very much out of character, he began to have irregular sleep, experience panic and he’s on medication to control his level of anxiety.

“It’s self-inflicted, unlike what happened to the victim in this case.”

Mr Fisher added: “It was very impulsive and he regrets it perhaps as bitterly as any defendant can.”

Kerry, of Victoria Road, Diss, was also ordered to pay £200 in costs plus a victim surcharge.

However, a minimum three-year Football Banning Order, which was requested by the prosecution, was not imposed.

The bench said Kerry had no history of violence and this appeared a “one-off offence”.