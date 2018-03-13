Stewarding help sought for King’s Lynn’s Festival Too

Organisers of Lynn’s Festival Too music extravaganza have appealed for new volunteers to come forward to help with staging the event this summer.

Thousands of music fans are expected to descend on the town for the 33rd annual spectacular, which opens this year on June 30.

But officials say they need extra volunteers to act as stewards for the event.

And a drop-in session will be held at the Duke’s Head Hotel on Monday for anyone who is interested in helping to find out more.

Committee member Mike Healey said: “Volunteers are vital to Festival Too.

“For 33 years we have relied on a dedicated team support the festival.

“We are really looking forward to meeting more people interested in joining our team.”

Members of the committee will be at the hotel from 4 until 8pm to meet interested parties.

Now staged over three weekends, the festival costs more than £80,000 to stage each year and is supported by donations from many from local companies, private individuals and West Norfolk Council, as well as bucket collections made during the event itself.

Big names who have taken to its stage in recent years include Busted, The Vamps, Scouting for Girls, Blue, The Feeling, The Hoosiers, Lemar and Sophie Ellis Bextor.

The first acts for this year’s event are set to be announced in the next few weeks.