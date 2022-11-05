MP James Wild's column

Figures released this week show that 99% of eligible households across the country have received the £150 council tax rebate to help with the cost of living. This is part of £37 billion of support committed by the government and targeted at those most in need, including at least £1,200 to those most vulnerable and a £400 energy payment for all domestic electricity customers.

In North West Norfolk, almost £6 million has been paid out in council tax rebate payments to 40,000 households. This success reflects the hard work of local councils but to help as many eligible households as possible the deadline for rebate claims has been extended to November 30 – please check with the council if you think you are eligible.

Captain Fawcett boss Richie Finney and Vincenzo Pampararo, International Trade Manager, Department for International Trade (DiT).

In addition, £188,125 has been paid out in discretionary payments to 6,672 households locally. As we head into winter, further support continues to be available locally through the Norfolk Assistance Scheme run by Norfolk County Council.

Next weekend we mark the sacrifice of all those who have defended our freedoms and do so today. As the Royal British Legion launched the annual Poppy Appeal to support veterans, serving personnel and their families, I was at the Defence Academy as part of the Armed Forces Parliamentary scheme.

This programme provides military training to MPs and peers and I was fortunate to be successful in applying to join the Royal Air Force scheme. With strong local links through Marham, this is an opportunity to hear first-hand about life in the RAF and the challenges they face in keeping us safe.

Lynn News Education awards night..James Wild MP.

My first visit on the scheme was to RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire which is home to RAF Typhoon combat aircraft and UK Quick Reaction Alert capability whose role is to interrupt rogue aircraft close to UK airspace. As part of my visit I met pilots who respond to threats to UK airspace and flew a Typhoon – on a simulator – after a briefing from one of the trainers who happened to be a constituent from Hunstanton.

A point emphasised by the Royal Navy at the Defence Academy was that 95 per cent of UK trade comes by sea.

As a trading nation looking to encourage more economic growth it is time to focus on the UK selling more to international markets. Exports support millions of jobs and companies that export tend to be more productive and pay their staff more. But only one in ten firms does so. If that proportion increases then it will boost productivity, growth, and jobs.

This is an important part of levelling up and lies behind the drive by the government’s drive to encourage more firms to start exporting and target new markets. It was good to see Lynn’s own Captain Fawcett’s right-hand man Richie Finney doing his bit to promote exporting and meeting the new Trade Minister.

As a business that generates most of its sales from exports, it is well-placed to encourage others to take that step using the Export Support Service and other support schemes. By doing so, more higher skilled, higher paid jobs can be supported.