People have just over a week to have their say on the West Winch Housing Access Road before the consultation closes.

You can still take part in the consultation until Sunday, January 8, with the last public exhibition event set to take place on Wednesday.

The public consultation provides details on the proposed road that will serve the West Winch Growth Area, which will see up to 4,000 new homes built over the next 20 years.

Roundabout junction of new access road and existing A10

The county council has already received over 120 responses since the consultation launched in mid-November.

Cllr Graham Plant, deputy leader at Norfolk County Council, said: “We want to hear from as many people as possible before the consultation comes to a close.

“The feedback we receive will help to inform the planning application which is due to be submitted as soon as possible during 2023.”

Proposed roundabout junction with Housing Allocation Site

Cllr Stuart Dark, leader of West Norfolk Council, added: “The plans for West Winch represent a major, 18-year investment in the development of Lynn and the relief road is a key aspect of delivering the programme.

“Everyone who lives in this area has an interest in the future of the borough so it’s right they have the chance to have a say on this proposal.”

Cllr Alexandra Kemp, county councillor for the Clenchwarton and Lynn South Division, added: “The congestion and unreliable journey times from 20,000 vehicles a day on the sub-standard A10 in West Winch and Setchey are a serious cost to business productivity, a barrier to the West Norfolk economy and have been a serious blight on the lives of West Winch and Setchey residents for over 50 years, when it was apparent a bypass was needed to take the traffic and pollution out of the village.

“Now the borough council wants 4,000 houses next to the A10, it is essential that the proper highways capacity is fully in place first. Here is your chance to have your say.”

Proposed signalised roundabout junction of A47 to the new access road

The new 1.5 mile road would connect the A10 to the A47, starting just south of Gravelhill Lane in West Winch and joining the A47 before reaching the Hardwick Junction.

The scheme would see the dualling of the A47 between Hardwick and the new road, with changes to the Hardwick Interchange.

The reduction in traffic along the existing A10 in West Winch would allow the introduction of measures such as reduced speed limits, weight restrictions and new crossings throughout the village.

Rectory Lane overbridge

The final consultation exhibition will take place at West Winch Primary School on Wednesday from 4pm to 9pm, giving an opportunity for people to speak to members of the project team and view information on the proposals in person.

People can find out more about the consultation, view the proposals and give their feedback by filling in an online questionnaire via www.norfolk.gov.uk/WestWinchA10.

A47 into the Hardwick Interchange Roundabout

Subject to gaining necessary statutory approvals, construction of the West Winch Housing Access Road is due to get under way in late 2025, with construction taking around two years.