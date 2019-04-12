Stoma open day in King's Lynn will raise awareness
Published: 15:30, 12 April 2019
Patients who have a stoma will be able to find out more about the latest products and developments during a drop-in event next month.
Specialist nurses at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have organised a stoma open day at the Great Barn at Knights Hill Hotel on Friday, May 10.
The Colostomy Association, Ileostomy Association and Urostomy Association will be present along with representatives from a range of companies to provide advice.
The stoma care open day runs from 1pm to 6pm, with refreshments.
Pictured are Stoma Care nurses Melanie Harding and Gill Skipper.
Picture: SUBMITTED.