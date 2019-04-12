Stoma open day in King's Lynn will raise awareness

Patients who have a stoma will be able to find out more about the latest products and developments during a drop-in event next month.

Specialist nurses at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital have organised a stoma open day at the Great Barn at Knights Hill Hotel on Friday, May 10.

The Colostomy Association, Ileostomy Association and Urostomy Association will be present along with representatives from a range of companies to provide advice.

Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital Stoma Care nurses Melanie Harding and Gill Skipper. Picture: SUBMITTED. (8380265)

The stoma care open day runs from 1pm to 6pm, with refreshments.

