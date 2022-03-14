Stones removed after four-letter slur spelt out on King's Lynn waterfront
Part of the stonework has been removed from a popular spot on Lynn's riverfront because of an X-rated addition to the streetscene.
Council officials say they were made aware yesterday of a highly offensive term which was visible on the ground in King's Staithe Square.
A picture of the area, which has been shared on social media, suggests some of the original stones were removed and replaced with lighter stones to spell out the four-lettered slur.
Parts of the stonework around the benches in the area were missing today.
A West Norfolk Council spokesman said: “As soon as the council became aware that an offensive word had been placed in the stones immediate steps were taken to remove it.”