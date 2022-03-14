Stones removed after four-letter slur spelt out on King's Lynn waterfront

Part of the stonework has been removed from a popular spot on Lynn's riverfront because of an X-rated addition to the streetscene.

Council officials say they were made aware yesterday of a highly offensive term which was visible on the ground in King's Staithe Square.

A picture of the area, which has been shared on social media, suggests some of the original stones were removed and replaced with lighter stones to spell out the four-lettered slur.

Council officials say they removed the slur after it was brought to their attention on Sunday. (55446038)

Parts of the stonework around the benches in the area were missing today.

A West Norfolk Council spokesman said: “As soon as the council became aware that an offensive word had been placed in the stones immediate steps were taken to remove it.”