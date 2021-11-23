A charity in Lynn will be launching its project next year to help clients who have experienced homelessness back into work and accommodation.

The Purfleet Trust Pathways Project has a dual-purpose warehouse on North Lynn industrial estate.

It serves as a storage space for furniture that is available for clients who need furnishings for accommodation and also provides then with training.

Clients are able to be trained in warehouse operations and in the purpose built rooms they have access to training courses and IT that will equip the with skills to help them back in to the work place.

A reception area and training facilities will enable clients and help deliver courses helping with employability.

Kevan Crane, manager of the project said: "We will be working with outside agencies such as the Worker's Education Association and delivering courses on confidence and building resilience to re-enter the workplace.

"Clients will be able to learn about marketing, retail, warehouse management, digital skills and customer service.

"When a client is ready to learn and engage with the programme they will be referred."

Work is still in progress in the warehouse to complete the areas which include a main training room, a chill out area for coffee breaks and access to disabled toilets.

Mr Crane has been getting systems in to place within the warehouse and co-ordinating the building project.

The IT room will provide laptops with access to the job market, online learning and creating CVs with the aim of clients entering into long term, sustainable employment.

The project will partner with the job centre and local businesses such as King's Lynn rotary club supporting clients in the by preparing them with,for example, mock interviews.

"We work with other organisations to offer one-to-one mentoring and we are hoping to connect with Men's Shed for teaching and training.

"The King's Lynn Rotary Club are supportive of the project."

The House to Home project concentrates on furniture donations which are stored in the warehouse and used to furnish accommodation when the client is provide with a tenancy.

Partnering with housing associations and West Norfolk council means that there is funding available and there is no charge to the client for essential furniture.

Mr Crane said: "A house is not a home until it is furnished and as homeless people move in to accommodation they can choose a package that fits a bedsit or a single occupancy.

"This includes bedding, curtains, cutlery and white goods."

Volunteers for the charity work alongside Mr Crane and one other part time member of staff.

Mr Crane said: "We are sharing a person's journey of perhaps feeling hopeless to building confidence and skills.

"The transition from having nothing to get up for in the morning to really wanting to work is what we are aiming for."

