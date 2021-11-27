More news, no ads

A Lynn supermarket supervisor could face demotion after a conviction for drink-driving.

Town magistrates heard on Thursday that Harry Ward, 21, often opens the store and travels to other branches around the country.

But he might have to accept a lesser role in order to keep his employment.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court (53199006)

Ward was stopped in Wisbech Road, South Lynn, at 4.15am on October 23.

He had “numerous” people in the Vauxhall Astra, said prosecutor Anna Crayford.

She added: “The officer noted a strong smell of alcohol and he appeared glazed.

“When asked if he’d been drinking, he replied ‘I had one beer at about eight o’clock.’”

Ward, of Limes Avenue, Elm, was arrested after a positive breath test.

In custody he gave a reading of 61 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

“Whilst in custody he repeatedly said he was stupid for driving and he’d only had one beer.”

Ward pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said his client was a “decent young man” who had made a mistake.

Ward was disqualified from driving for 18 months, which can be cut through the completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

He was also fined £260 and ordered to pay £105 costs plus a £34 victim surcharge.