Stores reopen in King's Lynn ahead of festive period

A number of retailers which had closed in Lynn – one of which shut late last month – are reappearing in the town centre ahead of the festive period.

Vancouver Quarter officials said they are "delighted" to see the Blue Inc, Game and Calendar Club stores open in the town again.

Blue Inc, which closed overnight in November last year, reopened in the same Broad Street premises it previously occupied on Friday afternoon.

Blue Inc Store on Broad Street, King's Lynn (19352746)

Meanwhile, Game – which closed its High Street store in September – has found a new premises, next to Blue Inc, on Broad Street.

As the busiest retail period looms, Calendar Club is also back, located on Broad Street. It will be open for the entire Christmas and New Year season with an array of gifts on offer.

"I'm pleased to say the Vancouver Quarter still remains buoyant, having seen a two per cent increase in footfall last month and we are looking forward to welcoming H&M when they open their doors next month," said Vancouver Quarter manager Alistair Cox.

GAME store on Broad Street, King's Lynn (19352722)

“We are delighted to see these companies open in the Vancouver Quarter and know shoppers will be pleased to see them. As we begin to enter our busiest time, it is great that three more retailers are joining us.”