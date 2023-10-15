A Lynn author and paranormal researcher has released a new edition of ghost stories reported in West Norfolk.

Dr Paul Lee has been researching stories about paranormal activity in the Lynn and West Norfolk area.

Most of his research was conducted in libraries in London, Cambridge, Norwich and Lynn – and also involved appealing to members of the public for any unusual sightings and experiences they may have encountered.

Dr Paul Lee has released his second edition of his findings of ghosts in Lynn and West Norfolk

Dr Lee said: “I estimate that in the last two years I must have spent well over 500 hours in the library but it paid off with some little known stories being teased from their collection.”

The 500-page book expands on the first edition and adds a number of stories, including a number of tales from the town’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Paul thanked Lynn librarians Kevin Hitchcock and Mary Grogan for their help in collecting archives.

The second edition is available to buy on Amazon

The Ghosts of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk is available to buy on Amazon by visiting: www.paullee.com/KL

Do you have a story for the Lynn News? Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk