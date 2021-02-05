Stories of hope inspire medics as King's Lynn coronavirus vaccination work continues

Medical chiefs say patients’ hopes for the future are keeping them going as work at West Norfolk’s first mass coronavirus vaccination site continues.

Thousands of people a week are expected to be protected by the operation at Lynn’s Corn Exchange, which began on Monday.

And people in West Norfolk may also find themselves being invited to a similar large-scale facility in Wisbech, which is due to begin treating patients today.

Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Centre now open at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place...Dr David Vickers (Medical Director) (left) chatting to Lynn News, News Editor Allister Webb. (44205453)

Dr David Vickers, medical director of the Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust, which is leading the rollout of the mass centres, said yesterday: “We’re delighted that we have already been able to vaccinate hundreds of vulnerable people from the nationally determined priority groups.

“It’s been an absolute joy to hear about their hope for the future now that the vaccination programme is underway.

“We look forward to vaccinating thousands more people at the Corn Exchange in the coming weeks and remind people to come along at their booked appointment time to avoid queues; if you’re a little late, please don’t worry, you will still get your jab.

Colin Morrison (44271834)

“It is of course important to remember that everyone, including those who have had their first of two vaccination doses, continues to adhere to the national ‘hands face space’ requirements to keep us all safe.”

Among those who received their first jabs this week were Colin Morrison, who has been working as a cable jointer during the crisis.

He said he had missed being able to go out and socialise as well as seeing his family. He hopes that soon we will be able to go and live a more normal life.

Linda Savin (44271837)

Meanwhile, Linda Savin said she had found the lockdown hard and hopes to visit her cousins in the United States soon.

The latest mass vaccination centre to begin work is due to open at the Horsefair shopping centre in Wisbech today.

Patients who live up to 45 minutes’ drive away could be invited to attend an appointment there.

Mass Coronavirus Vaccination Centre now open at the King's Lynn Corn Exchange, Tuesday Market Place...Beth Harper having her Vaccination. (44205300)

And officials have urged the public to take up the chance of getting protected against the virus at the mass centres, even if there is the possibility of a more convenient alternative later.