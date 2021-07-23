Torrential rain and thunder will once again batter the county this weekend.

Heavy rain and thundery showers are expected all over the region, which may lead to flooding and transport disruption.

Torrential rain is forecast across Norfolk for much of Saturday and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain for Sunday, starting at 9am and lasting until midnight.

More storms will batter Kent this weekend Picture: iStock

This is likely to bring frequent lightning, possible large hail and gusty winds as well as torrential rainfall for some.

Where this occurs, perhaps most likely in central parts of southern and eastern England, 25 to 35 mm of rain could fall within an hour, with possible flooding.

Some of the heaviest showers are expected to affect the southeast of England late morning after a period of early morning rainfall, before developing more widely during the afternoon.

Torrential downpours may develop in some places with hail and gusty winds and a potential for up to 80-100 mm of water to build up in some locations over the course of the day.

The Met Office have said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded or damaged, that delays in train and bus services may occur and driving conditions may become difficult.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to spread from the southwest on Friday, introducing unsettled conditions to much of England and Wales.

Heavy thundery showers are likely to break out during the day, particularly on Sunday, which could be widespread and locally torrential. .

Much of the thunder and rain in Norfolk is expected for Sunday, with the county likely to face thundery showers between 1pm and 4pm.

There are no weather warnings in place for Monday.