Stormzy invited to speak at King's Lynn peace rally to 'combat the rise of racism'

A West Norfolk councillor and parliamentary candidate in the recent election has requested the presence of a popular British musician to speak out against racism in King's Lynn.

Labour's Jo Rust posted on social media this morning asking rapper Stormzy, whose real name is Michael Ebenazer Kwadjo Omari Owuo Jr, to attend a peace rally in the town next month.

Mrs Rust's message to Stormzy said: "Your presence would send a clear message that racism and fascism has no place on our streets, in our community nor in our lives. Really hope you’ll get in touch."

Jo Rust has invited British rapper and songwriter Stormzy to Lynn

The peace rally will take place in Lynn on Saturday, January 25 and comes after Mrs Rust had her property vandalised with offensive graffiti the day after she lost the election.

Mrs Rust said the peace rally would "try to combat the rise of racism and fascism we've seen and experienced since the General Election result".

Stormzy, who has currently not replied to Mrs Rust's message, has been in the national headlines this week claiming media outlets had "intentionally" spun his words on racism in Britain for "click bait".

The rapper had been asked in an interview if Britain was racist to which he replied: “definitely, 100 per cent” even if such racism was “hidden”.

He took to social media claiming media outlets had made his words appear to suggest the UK was 100 per cent racist, rather than him saying that he 100 per cent believed there is racism in the country.

The artist has recently released his second album 'Heavy Is the Head' which has seen him collaborate with the likes of Ed Sheeran and Aitch.

