Stow Bridge residents get crafty for charity

A wide range of homemade items were on offer at an art and craft fair at Stow Bridge Village Hall last Saturday, as residents offered their creative pieces to raise money for charity.

The crafty day saw 32 different stalls provide unique gifts, which raised £660 for the Magpie Centre, home of West Norfolk Riding for the Disabled Association (WNDRA).

Volunteer Caroline Dudley said: “The hall was crammed to capacity with stalls, we couldn’t have fitted any more in.”

Pictured are stallholders with volunteers. MLNF17AF11226