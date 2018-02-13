Stradsett Rally saved after agreement with estate hosts

A deal has been reached to save a popular West Norfolk event which had been facing closure.

Officials behind the Stradsett Vintage Rally indicated last autumn that it would be scrapped after more than 40 years, because of rising costs.

But officials from the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club’s East Anglian branch yesterday announced the event will take place once more in 2018.

The rally is scheduled for the bank holiday Sunday and Monday of May 6 and 7.

Organiser Gordon Carson said: “I am very proud of both our committee and the estate owners Alfred and Charlotte Bagge for both compromising and agreeing so that this great annual event can continue.”

The rally, which has traditionally attracts thousands of visitors to the estate, has been a major fundraiser for good causes throughout its 41 year history.

Donations worth £9,000 were shared by the East Anglian Air Ambulance, the West Norfolk RSPCA, Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Big C cancer charity and Norfolk and Waveney Prostate Cancer support group following last year’s event.

The themes for this year’s rally are crop establishment and 100 years of John Deere.