Stradsett strider James sets another charity challenge

James Bagge, of Stradsett Hall, has organised another walking challenge to boost Norfolk charities.

Supported by the Norfolk Community Foundation, the Walking4Norfolk Fund for Unpaid Carers has received £98,100 in donations since 2018 when Deputy Lieutenant, former High Sheriff and Love West Norfolk Ambassador James made the 1,500-mile journey to Santiago de Compostela in northern Spain on foot from his home.

After a successful 940-mile Lockdown Challenge last year, raising another £45,000 for young carers and three other nominated charities, Walking4Norfolk will be mounting a new challenge starting May 12.

PC Mick Andrew and James Bagge at the finish line of the 2020 Lockdown Challenge (46079709)

With a humble nod to Captain Tom, James explained his motivation: “My dear wife stopped me from walking round our garden in an attempt to simulate a sponsored walk from Land’s End to John O’Groats, and instead we persuaded 10 teams to undertake the virtual journey!

"We had so much fun, each discovering new walks local to where we lived while raising money for charity, that this year we are extending the invitation to all comers and all local charities.’’

Teams of five will walk the 375 miles from Norwich Cathedral to the Cathedral of Notre-Dame de Paris ‘virtually’ in their local area and obeying the prevailing social distancing restrictions. They can set their own fundraising goals for a chosen charity, with the only condition being that charities are Norfolk-based and serving the local community within the county.

Fifteen teams have already signed up, supporting 10 Charities and the Walking4Norfolk Fund for Unpaid Carers, which will receive a voluntary percentage of funds raised or optional entry fee, for those that can spare it.

The charities represented include East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH), Norfolk and Waveney Mind, Swan Youth Project in Downham Market, Norfolk Blood Bikes and St Martins Housing Trust in Norwich.

There is no limit to the number of teams that can fundraise for a particular charity and they can look forward to featuring on the Walking4Norfolk website and Challenge Leaderboard.

Teams will be able to register for free via the Walking4Norfolk website at www.walking4norfolk.com.

You can also follow @walking4norfolk on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for updates on the progress of the challenge.