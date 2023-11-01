A road and car park have reopened after being closed for the best part of two days after two sinkholes appeared.

Ferry Street, in Lynn and the Common Staithe Quay Car Park were closed all day Monday and much of Tuesday after the holes appeared over the weekend. They opened again on Tuesday afternoon.

Norfolk County Council engineers repaired the road after Anglian Water confirmed that the sinkholes are not an issue connected to the foul water pipework nearby.

Ferry Street is open again after sink holes were repaired

A spokesperson for Norfolk County Council said on Monday: “Our engineers are onsite at Ferry Street and are investigating the subsidence. They are working to backfill the void that caused the subsidence and repair the road surface: we hope to reopen the carriageway as soon as possible.”