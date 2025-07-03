Organisers of a street party in Lynn have handed over donations to their two chosen charities.

The Windsor Road event celebrated the 80th anniversary of VE Day in style back in May, raising an impressive £3,000 for charity.

Veterans at Ease and residents at Hillington-based Tapping House both received £1,500 each following the festivities, which included a raffle, a barbecue, and community donations.

A cheque presentation is made to Veterans at Ease and Tapping House outside the Libe and Let Live Pub on Windsor Road

The presentation was made at the Live and Let Live pub.

Veterans at Ease was selected for the vital work it does supporting local veterans living with PTSD.

The charity offers counselling and training that not only transforms the lives of those who served but also provides much-needed support for their families and friends.

Tapping House was also chosen for its compassionate care, offering a peaceful and dignified setting for people at the end of life.

The event was a testament to the strong sense of community and kindness in Windsor Road.