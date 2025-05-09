Flags and bunting adorned Lynn’s Windsor Road where more than 500 people enjoyed a free VE Day street party-style celebration on Sunday, May 4.

The sun shone and the VIP table saw 20 people who were at the actual announcement 80 years ago, share their stories and memories.

Many people came dressed in 40s-style outfits with some wearing their service uniforms and medals.

Red, white and blue decorations and lots of cakes

All the children received a handmade goody box in the shape of a gas mask. They also received a ‘ration book’ where they could get a free go on all the games - collecting a stamp as they went along.

The celebrations near the Live and Let Live pub had been funded by donations from businesses and individuals. Volunteers worked hard to arrange the event and money raised will be shared between local charities.

One of the organisers Joanne Russell said: “In the past we have had over 800 people come along when we did the golden, diamond and platinum jubilee celebrations for Queen Elizabeth, and also for the coronation of King Charles.

The children's 'ration' book

“Our aim has always been to bring the community together and has been very successful in the past. So important in this day and age. We will be honouring the memories of all those that sacrificed so much to bring peace to this country. It’s so important that their honour is not forgotten.”

Dressed for VE Day in Windsor Road

VE Day celebrations in Windsor Road

Raising a glass to the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe

Handmade gas mask goody boxes

Street party celebrations

Flags and bunting adorn the Live and Let Live pub