Windsor Road King's Lynn Queen's Platinum Jubilee party raises £4,130

By Pete Woodhouse
Published: 09:47, 29 June 2022
 | Updated: 09:49, 29 June 2022

A street party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which took place in Windsor Road, Lynn, raised a massive £4,130.

A community defibrillator has been now ordered for the London Road area of the town.

Three other charities will also benefit from this money: 8.56 Foundation (the Lynn News Charity of the Year), Pandora Project and West Norfolk Young Carers.

Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. MLNF-22MF06086
Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. MLNF-22MF06090
Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. MLNF-22MF06089
Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. Pictured Josh Maddocks MLNF-22MF06087
There will be a presentation evening in the Live and Let Live pub on Friday, July 8.

