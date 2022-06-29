A street party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee which took place in Windsor Road, Lynn, raised a massive £4,130.

A community defibrillator has been now ordered for the London Road area of the town.

Three other charities will also benefit from this money: 8.56 Foundation (the Lynn News Charity of the Year), Pandora Project and West Norfolk Young Carers.

Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. MLNF-22MF06086

Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. MLNF-22MF06090

Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. MLNF-22MF06089

Platinum Jubilee Windsor Road King's Lynn street party celebration 2022. Pictured Josh Maddocks MLNF-22MF06087

There will be a presentation evening in the Live and Let Live pub on Friday, July 8.