Street Rangers not in a military zone, says King's Lynn Bid manager

Business leaders have defended the work of Lynn’s Street Rangers amid claims that their wearing of stab vests while on duty was an example of “Wild West Britain.”

National media coverage over the weekend claimed residents and visitors were concerned their uniform looked like “military-style gear” and could deter people from coming to the town.

But officials from the Rangers’ employer, Discover King’s Lynn, have claimed their role was misrepresented.

Dave Rayner (19344027)

Vicky Etheridge, BID manager said: “The Rangers do a lot of positive things that probably go unnoticed like assisting in first aid incidents, helping with directions and at least once have assisted an elderly person who was confused and lost their car.

“They are a key link between town centre businesses and BID, picking up on issues of concern and dealing with them, as well as making sure businesses know what BID is doing.

“No one day is the same and their role is very varied.”

She also said the Rangers can sign businesses up for a planter or a Christmas window competition.

Vicky Etheridge

In addition, they are “concerned with how the town looks” reporting on issues such as vandalism, graffiti, litter and fly-tipping.

“Their other role is about being a friendly face,” Mrs Etheridge said.

Mr White had previously told the Lynn News the Rangers had asked why three children who riding around town on their bikes were not at school.

During the unveiling of the Rangers in April, Mrs Etheridge confirmed the vests were being considered as a precaution.

“Knife crime is not a problem in Lynn but they are prepared to get some stick from people, and we are taking the right measures to keep them safe,” she said.