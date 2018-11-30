Street-theatre group Spark! drum up excitement for festive period in King's Lynn
Published: 16:43, 30 November 2018
| Updated: 16:44, 30 November 2018
Street-theatre group Spark! were drumming up excitement for the festive period in Lynn on Thursday evening, in conjunction with the Christmas Market and late-night shopping.
The group, who provided a live music, movement and lighting spectacular, performed around the streets of Lynn with crowds in tow.
Also providing entertainment throughout the evening were King's Lynn Town Band and giant elves Horace and Boris.