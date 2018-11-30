Lynn News

Home   News   Article

Street-theatre group Spark! drum up excitement for festive period in King's Lynn

By Lynn News Reporter
-
newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk
Published: 16:43, 30 November 2018
 | Updated: 16:44, 30 November 2018

Street-theatre group Spark! were drumming up excitement for the festive period in Lynn on Thursday evening, in conjunction with the Christmas Market and late-night shopping.

The group, who provided a live music, movement and lighting spectacular, performed around the streets of Lynn with crowds in tow.

Spark! LED drumming group on the streets of Lynn. (5721367)
Spark! LED drumming group on the streets of Lynn. (5721367)

Also providing entertainment throughout the evening were King's Lynn Town Band and giant elves Horace and Boris.

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE