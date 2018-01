The A47 between Lynn and Swaffham is closed for this week overnight, as minor safety improvement take place.

The Highways Authority said: “Work to install new signage, minor safety improvements and road resurfacing will take place along the A47 between Hardwick roundabout and Dereham Road A1122 roundabout from Monday, January 8 for six nights.

“A full carriageway way closure will take place each weekday night between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.”