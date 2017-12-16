Strictly 1800s come dancing in Swaffham

Mr Fezziwig’s Christmas Ball brought revellers from far and near to the Swaffham Assembly Rooms on Sunday for Victorian dancing.

The Victorian Christmas event was hosted by Swaffham Arts and staged by the Norwich Historical Dance Society, who dedicate themselves to re-enactments of period dancing.

Victorian Christmas Ball at Swaffham Assembly Rooms

This one celebrated the sort of evening that might have been thrown by Mr Fezziwig in the classic A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens.

Some 60 people from as far away as Soham, Cromer and Norwich, braved the poor weather to enjoy the event.

Eileen Powell, of the Swaffham Arts Society, said polkas, quadrilles and other types of 19th-century dance were enjoyed.

“It was a very good afternoon,” she said. “It had more of an atmosphere of a party.”

It was directed by dancemaster Sasza Zargowski, who declared herself very impressed by the skill shown by the guests.

The next event organised by Swaffham Arts is Little Red Riding Hood, by Garlic Theatre Puppets, on Sunday, January 31, at 3pm in Swaffham Community Centre.