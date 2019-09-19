Strictly a surprise for Gaywood dancers as The One Show TV crew shows up to rehearsals

Dancers in Gaywood were in for a surprise yesterday evening, when they found out they were being filmed live for The One Show on BBC One.

A segment on the programme showed former Strictly finalist Debbie McGee visit dance teacher Carole Jones, of CJ Dance, and her class of 18 students at Gaywood Church Rooms.

The dancers, who were aged between 28 and 76, were tasked with performing a cha cha cha live on TV, with 30 minutes to rehearse.

A still from BBC One's The One Show from 18.09.19 which shows former Strictly finalist Debbie McGee with Carole Jones of CJ Dance, and her class of students at Gaywood Church Rooms. Credit: BBC One.

The students were then surprised once more, when Strictly professional Graziano di Prima turned up to help them with their preparations.

Their cha cha cha was then rated a ‘10’ by Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas, who was watching from The One Show studio.

Carole is this year celebrating 50 years of teaching, and is holding a charity concert at Stow Bridge Village Hall on September 28 to mark the milestone.