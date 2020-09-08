Strictly Champion siblings Kevin and Joanne Clifton are heading out to King's Lynn this autumn with an intimate show produced for a socially distanced audience.

The talented brother and sister will be performing two shows at Lynn's Corn Exchange on November 15 (3pm and 7.30pm).

They were originally due to tour together for the first time earlier this year in the world’s leading Ballroom show, Burn The Floor, but unfortunately, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the tour was unable to go ahead.

While the tour has been successfully rescheduled to 2021, Kevin will now be headlining it without his sister, as Joanne's prior commitments mean she is no longer available.

Kevin and Joanne Clifton. (42157051)

Hailing from a successful dancing family - parents Judy and Keith are former World Champions - the Clifton siblings have numerous competitive Ballroom and Latin dance accolades between them.

They have both also won the highly sought after glitter ball trophy on the hit BBC show

Strictly Come Dancing - Kevin in 2018 with journalist Stacey Dooley, and Joanne in 2016 with TV presenter Ore Oduba.

Keen to still work with his sister, Kevin and the show’s producers came up with the idea of the an evening with show, perfect for a smaller audience.

Joanne Clifton. Picture: Samuel Black Photography (42157053)

The show will give audiences a glimpse into the Clifton’s dancing lives, from young children growing up in a dancing family, to the successful performers they are today.

They will sing songs from their CD, share stories of their dancing lives, and perform some favourite Ballroom and Latin dances with their professional partners.

Talking about the show, Kevin said: “Although we all miss performing and producing live shows and it is great to be able to get back on stage, we know people’s health and safety is paramount.

"Joanne, myself and our producers feel a responsibility to the theatre industry to help rebuild audience confidence, so that one day theatres will be full again.”

Producer Paul Irving, of Strictly Theatre Co, added: “We feel this is a great way to support venues across the country, as well as provide work for freelancers from the theatre industry who have had limited support over the last six months.

Kevin Clifton (42157056)

"The aim is to boost audience confidence levels so that they feel safe to come to a theatre and watch live shows again. It also gives venues the opportunity to perfect safe social distancing measures.”

The tour opens at Kings Theatre, Portsmouth on October 29, stopping at venues across the country until the end of November.

Any venues that are interested in having the show should contact producer Paul Irving via email paul@strictlytheatreco.com

Tickets, priced at £38.50, are on sale now at most venues and can be booked directly through the theatres or at: www.kevinandjoanne.com