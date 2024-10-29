A care home resident’s passion for Strictly Come Dancing shined in a poem recognised by one of the show’s judges.

As the nation gathers around their screens for another season of Strictly every weekend, resident Peggy of Goodwins Hall in Lynn is more excited than most.

Peggy has always been a dedicated fan of the show. Every Saturday evening, she and her friends would gather around to watch the show, with Peggy’s eyes fixed on her favourite judge and former dancer, Anton Du Beke.

Peggy was delighted that Anton had read her poem

Peggy’s admiration for Anton goes beyond the dance floor and her enthusiasm reached new heights recently when she decided to share her passion with a poem.

Peggy penned a heartfelt poem dedicated to Anton, expressing her love for the show, which was picked up by lifestyles co-ordinator at Goodwins Hall Katie Pye who sent it to the judge.

To both Katie's and Peggy’s delight, her poem caught Anton's attention.

Anton Du Beke sent Peggy a special video message

He sent a personal video message in which he praised Peggy’s poetic talents and mentioned how much he loved her poem.

Anton said that she would have surely earned a score of 12 from the late Len Goodman, who was also known for his appreciation of a good poem.

Peggy’s full poem is below:

This is an old lady who wanted to go on Strictly Come Dancing

And so, she went…

I’d love to go on Strictly Come Dancing I’d love to brush my best!

I’d want to be among all the sparkles and the rest.

Watching it on TV is really not enough!

I want to be among all the lovies and the glitz

I’d like to hear the judges laughing when I try to do the splits!

I’d LOVE to partner Anton because he’s the one I fancy, I’m sure he’d have more fun with me than he did with dear old Nancy!

The quickstep, the waltz, the tango and the jive we’ll dance with vim and vigor! And imagine me in all those sequins - I’d cut a sexy figure!

As we danced around the dancefloor I imagine I see Len; He nodded and said hello and I thought what a lovely man.

When our dance was finished, I heard him shout SEVEN

I thought I’d gone into heaven I was so excited!

And then I realised imagine the four judges all gave me a TEN! I’d wiggle my boobies and shake my bum and dance all over again!

And now I’m holding the glitter ball and thought ‘Oh I’ve really won!’ I held it high for everyone to see and whispered ‘If they ever produce a programme for the ages over 93, I would shout excitedly

I’m free, I’m free, pick me!

Reporting by Pheobe Cornell