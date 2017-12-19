Strictly the best for festival as dancer is set for King’s Lynn show

Strictly Come Dancing finalist Giovanni Pernice is to stage the finale of his 56-date national tour at the 2018 King’s Lynn Festival in partnership with Alive Leisure.

Born to Win, a spectacular featuring seven world-class professional dancers, will be staged at the Corn Exchange on July 18.

While in Lynn the 27-year-old Italian, who with his dance partner Debbie McGee reached the final of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing, will also stage a masterclass for local dance enthusiasts.

Born to Win, which comes after a sell-out tour earlier this year, is once again produced by Strictly Theatre Co and choreographed by Strictly Come Dancing’s creative director Jason Gilkison.

A statement on Giovanni’s website says: “Get ready for glitzy costumes, amazing routines and another beautiful story – headlined by Giovanni.

“Expect even more energy, even more passion, and even more heat.”

Born to Win will follow a number of shows at the Corn Exchange featuring Strictly stars including Dance to the Music starring Kristina Rihanoff on January 15, the Magic of Hollywood with Pasha Kovalev on March 28 and Rhythm of the Night with Oti Mabuse and Ian Waite on April 25.

King’s Lynn Festival chiefs have also revealed that its opening concert on July 15 will feature the world-famous Hallé Orchestra which has been a regular visitor throughout the event’s 68-year history.

The Hallé Orchestra will perform a wide-ranging programme at the Corn Exchange next year.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said: “Quality has always been a key quality of the festival. The Hallé is at the top of the tree and Strictly finalists are perfectionists in their art.

“The Festival aims to have broad appeal and these two events certainly represent a wide spectrum.”

Tickets for Born to Win go on sale at the Corn Exchange box office at 9am on January 2 on 01553 764864 or www.kingslynncornexchange.co.uk.

Tickets for the Hallé Orchestra will go on sale with the rest of the Festival events, to be announced in February, at the Corn Exchange in April.

Priority booking for Patrons opens on April 3, Friends booking on April 9 and general booking on April 23.

For information about becoming a Festival Friend call 01553 767557 or visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk.