King's Lynn Town release retained list for 2020/21 season
Published: 22:23, 29 May 2020
| Updated: 22:45, 29 May 2020
King's Lynn Town Football Club has released their retained list for the 2020/21 season.
A statement on the football club website tonight said: "The football club has today lodged a retained list of players for the 2020/21 season with the Football Association.
"The list is as follows: Ross Barrows, Alex Brown, Michael Clunan, Chris Henderson, Sam Kelly, Rory McAuley, Dayle Southwell, Tom Ward, Luke Johnson, Sonny Carey, Ryan Hawkins, Aaron Jones, Jordan Richards and Chris Smith.
