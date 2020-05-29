Home   News   Article

King's Lynn Town release retained list for 2020/21 season

By Greg Plummer
Published: 22:23, 29 May 2020
 | Updated: 22:45, 29 May 2020

King's Lynn Town Football Club has released their retained list for the 2020/21 season.

A statement on the football club website tonight said: "The football club has today lodged a retained list of players for the 2020/21 season with the Football Association.

"The list is as follows: Ross Barrows, Alex Brown, Michael Clunan, Chris Henderson, Sam Kelly, Rory McAuley, Dayle Southwell, Tom Ward, Luke Johnson, Sonny Carey, Ryan Hawkins, Aaron Jones, Jordan Richards and Chris Smith.

