King's Lynn Town Football Club has released their retained list for the 2020/21 season.

A statement on the football club website tonight said: "The football club has today lodged a retained list of players for the 2020/21 season with the Football Association.

"The list is as follows: Ross Barrows, Alex Brown, Michael Clunan, Chris Henderson, Sam Kelly, Rory McAuley, Dayle Southwell, Tom Ward, Luke Johnson, Sonny Carey, Ryan Hawkins, Aaron Jones, Jordan Richards and Chris Smith.