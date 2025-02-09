In our fortnightly Picture This column, Lynn Museum focus on a concept drawing for a 1920 fairground ride…

This striking cockerel, in coloured chalk on grey paper, is one of engineering firm Savage’s concept drawings for their famous fairground gallopers.

This large-scale drawing dates from around 1920 and while not currently on display at Lynn Museum, visitors can see an actual life-size galloper in the gallery.

The fairground ride concept drawing

Frederick Savage, from Hevingham near Norfolk, established the St Nicholas Ironworks in Lynn, designing and building, among others, traction engines and steam-powered wagons before making a name for themselves as repairers and creators of fairground rides.

As we look ahead to celebrating Lynn Mart 2025 next week, kicking off the showmen’s fairground season, we’re further reminded of the important role Savage and his company played in making the Mart what it is today.

To learn more about Frederick Savage, pop into Lynn Museum, with free entry Tuesday to Saturday, until the end of March.