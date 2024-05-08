A group of stroke survivors who attended local art therapy workshops have thanked staff at a hospital by donating their hand-painted artwork as a thank-you for the care they received.

The artwork was produced by groups who attended the therapy workshops, set up by the Stroke Association in Hunstanton, Lynn and Downham after suffering a stroke and being cared for at The QEH to help with their rehabilitation.

Kelly Holmes from Lynn had a stroke in January 2023 at the age of 51.

She spent several months being treated at The QEH and was left with severe communication and mobility issues.

She used painting to aid her recovery and soon fell in love with it.

Kelly said: “After I had the stroke I couldn’t talk or walk, but the art therapy workshops have really helped me, and now I really love it.

“I am so proud of what I have achieved.”

Al Ware, from Dersingham, suffered from a stroke in 2013 and was also cared for at The QEH.

After his recovery, he decided he wanted to give something back and started volunteering at both the hospital and the Stroke Association.

Al, who is part of the team that run the art therapy workshops, said: “It really helps people who have survived a stroke to build their confidence and meet new people, which is fundamental in the rehabilitation process.”

Dr Leslie Mtariswa, clinical director for Stroke Medicine at The QEH, said: “These pieces of artwork are truly fantastic, and they really brighten up the day room on our stroke ward.

“The devasting effects of a stroke can have a huge impact on the balance, cognition, vision and mobility – so to be able to create such wonderful pieces of art is fantastic. We’re so grateful and this really is an inspiration for other stroke survivors.”