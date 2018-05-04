Stroke survivor from King’s Lynn raises fund for worthy cause

A stroke survivor from Lynn is set to take part in a charity walk at Sandringham Estate to raise money for the Stroke Association.

Father-of-four Aubrey Dennis, 61, had a mini-stroke, known as a transient ischaemic attack, in 2009 before having another stroke two-years later.

He said: “The strokes have left me with problems with my short-term memory and weakness down the left side of my body.

“I had wonderful care at hospital and owe a lot of thanks to the physiotherapists at Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

“The stroke did knock me, but I gradually got back on my feet again, and have learnt to listen to my body. I now get tired really easily, so I’m making sure not to push myself too much.

Step Out For Stroke walks take place from May to July to raise money for the Stroke Association, supporting survivors and their families.

Mr Dennis, who is taking on his walk on May 19, said: “I’m looking forward to the Stroke Association’s Step Out for Stroke event, it gives me an opportunity to meet other stroke survivors, but to also do my bit to thank the charity for their amazing work.

“I count myself lucky, stroke is so sudden and can turn your life upside down in an instant, thankfully with the support and care around me I made it through.”

Events and fundraising officer at the Stroke Association, Louise Everett said: “Stroke strikes in an instant and causes more disabilities than any other condition.

“It’s a real inspiration to see Aubrey on this walking challenge to raise vital funds to support other stroke survivors.

“Step out for Stroke is a fun walk that everyone can be part of, no matter what your age or fitness level.

“We’re inviting the whole community to come to this fun day out and help us make it an event to remember.”

For more information about the Step out for Stroke fundraising walk or to sign up to an event near you, visit www.stroke.org.uk/stepout