Lynn’s hospital has welcomed a new piece of equipment that will transform rehabilitative care for stroke victims.

Staff at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital will now be using a special safety harness called LiteGait, which helps patients with mobility issues walk independently on a treadmill.

The £23,000 investment, which will be available for all therapy teams across the hospital, is said to not only change how patients are cared for, but also allow staff to work more efficiently with them.

The QEH West Raynham Stroke unit with the LiteGait. Pictures: QEH

It uses AI to track their walking patterns, picking up on things that need to improve.

Specialist physiotherapist Cilla Williams, who played a major part in securing the equipment, said: “Essentially, the LiteGait allows patients to weight-bear by fully supporting them in an upright position.

“Walking after a stroke can be challenging. It can take up to four therapists to get the patient up and moving, with staff supporting their weight to ensure they are safe.

Cilla Williams demonstrating the new equipment

“This equipment will mean that we can focus on facilitating the patient’s movement, rather than supporting them.

“It will give our therapists more capacity and time to focus on how the patient can improve their movement, enabling us to work more efficiently.”

To help pay for it, a variety of fundraisers made donations to the hospital charity.

The hospital’s stroke therapists took on the Yorkshire Three Peak Challenge last year, financial management company Allen Thomas & Co hosted an annual golf day, and one other donor, who was passionate about rehabilitation equipment, donated specifically for the kit.

Chief nurse Pippa Street said: “This equipment is exactly what our hospital charity was set up to do – invest in equipment that transforms the care we are able to offer both for our patients and our staff.

“Our stroke team are a hugely passionate group who are constantly exploring new technology that can assist and support the work they do with their patients.”

Samantha Taylor, the charity manager, thanked those who donated.

“You have made a big difference to patients’ recovery here at the QEH,” she added.