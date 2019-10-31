Strong financial position of King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter outlined as it prepares to reopen its doors

Ahead of reopening its doors this evening, a Lynn homeless service discussed its promising financial situation and strong volunteering numbers.

Lynn’s Winter Night Shelter held its annual general meeting yesterday in which it was stated the service already has enough reserves to cover the costs of two winter months.

Funding is also in place to cover more than half the shelter’s budgeted costs for the next 12 months.

Pictured from left to right at the King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter AGM are the Reverend Kevan Crane, who has stepped down as chair of trustees, West Norfolk mayor and mayoress Geoff and Rose Hipperson, co-ordinator of the night shelter Lucy McKitterick, the new chair of trustees Father Adrian Ling and the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Bishop of Lynn and patron of the Night Shelter

Treasurer of the shelter, Julian Hallett, said: “We are better placed financially than we were 12-months-ago. During the intervening year we received all the income we needed and more.”

Mr Hallett took the time to thank the outgoing Andrew Frere Smith of the Norwich Diocese who had arranged grants and acted as a “catalyst” for the project.

After the shelter closed at the end of March, a total of 132 volunteers had helped to welcome 97 homeless guests to the shelter during its first full year.

Kevan Crane speaks during the King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter AGM yesterday

Father Adrian Ling, of All Saints Church, will take over from Rev Kevan Crane as the new chair of trustees after being elected at the AGM.

The Rev Crane said: “It has been a great team effort and I look forward to continuing my involvement as a trustee and volunteer.”

On why he fist got involved with the shelter, the new chair Father Ling said: “What brought it home to me was two people coming in to my church and asking for a place to stay on successive nights.

“It’s really important that a town like Lynn has a night shelter seven-days-a-week. It should be a basic provision in a town of this size.”

Lucy McKitterick was appointed as a full-time project co-ordinator in August, with a grant from Orsted Wind Farm covering her salary in the summer.

She said: “Vulnerable people need the best care they can get: they need understanding, time, listening ears and sufficient medical or personal care.”

Miss McKitterick also said a new ‘Regional Forum’ for church-founded Night Shelters was initiated in the summer across Norfolk, Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The shelters meet up every couple of months for discussions.

Miss McKitterick said: “Homelessness is too complex for any of us to solve on our own: which is why here at the Night Shelter I meet every week with others who are also working with our guests-police, probation services, CGL, the Purfleet, Street Outreach.

“And we sit here and simply look at the list of who is staying at the Night Shelter and how we can all help them towards housing or whatever other support they need.”