Time is ticking until the Mayor’s Business Awards on Friday, March 3.

The black-tie event is in just 10 weeks, with the main sponsor being West Norfolk Council which is sponsoring the Business of the Year Award.

Cllr Graham Middleton, Deputy Leader and Cabinet member for Business, Culture and Heritage said:

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards in Association with The Lynn News.

“Once again we have a strong group of finalists in the Mayor’s Business Awards.

“These awards celebrate the very best of our great West Norfolk businesses. I look forward to hearing more about their achievements and seeing who wins.”

This years finalists are:

2022 King's Lynn Mayors Business Awards, in Association with The Lynn News.

Mayor’s Business of the Year: Baytree Hilgay Ltd, JD Cooling Systems, Recipharm.

Small Business of the Year: East Coast signs, Promenade, Leisure Ltd, Hunstanton and WhatAHoot.

Businessperson of the Year: James Covell: King’s Lynn Construction Ltd, Jane Cole: Pole Perfect Fitness, Lisa Staples: Tipsy Teapot.

Business Innovation: Noise & Chance School of Dance, PCL Ceramics Ltd, Promenade Leisure Company Ltd Hunstanton.

Apprentice/Trainee of the Year: Ellen Skerritt- GH Hair Design, Molly Todd- SJP Solicitors.

Customer Care: GH Hair Design, Inheritance Legal Services Ltd, Just4You Fitness.

Independent Retailer: Ikon Fashions, The Bottom Drawer Bridal, The Norfolk Deli.

Leisure and Tourism: The Angel at Watlington, Tipsy Teapot, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

Employee of the Year: Chelsey Keane, The Norfolk Deli, Joe Chandler, Constructionarium, Lindsey Bavin, True’s Yard Fisherfolk Museum.

King’s Lynn Champion: Just Essentials, Russen & Turner, WhatAHoot.

Environmental Champion: Greenyard Frozen UK Ltd, Mickram Ltd, Southgate Packaging.

West Norfolk Council is also sponsoring the environmental champion category. Cllr Paul Kunes, Cabinet member for Environment and CO2 reduction, said: “The three finalists in this category are all worthy contenders and make compelling reasons in this category. They set great examples.”

2022 Mayor's Business Awards

of being environmentally sustainable and reducing their carbon footprint. I hope to see other local businesses follow their lead.”