Strong numbers at King's Lynn Winter Night Shelter as 'wonderful' support shown

Lynn's Winter Night Shelter has welcomed over 50 guests so far this season since opening in late October.

Now in its second season, the homeless service at St Ann's Fort has continued to provide vital support for the most vulnerable people in the area.

Lucy McKitterick, co-ordinator of the Night Shelter, said 53 people have been welcomed up to January.

She said: "We've been very grateful to everyone who has helped us this winter so far and especially at Christmas time; we've had some wonderful donations from carol services and local groups and businesses including Ridgeons of Snettisham who gave us a beautiful Christmas tree.

"January can be a difficult time but we do encourage the community to keep us in mind. We have some great fundraising events coming up in 2020."

Christmas was celebrated at the shelter as a special meal was served up, consisting of British and Lithuanian ingredients.

Miss McKitterick said she was "delighted" that Our Lady's Catholic Church on London Road was able to provide a lunch for the clients on Christmas Day itself.

She continued: "Christmas can be the hardest time of year to be homeless and we tried at the Night Shelter to let our guests know they were valued and appreciated, and had a kind of 'family' with us."

Among the fundraising events lined up for 2020 for the shelter include a screening of Ken Loach's 2019 film Sorry We Missed You at 7.30pm on Friday, January 17 at St George's Guildhall.

Those attending the screening are asked to donate £5 to the Night Shelter.

