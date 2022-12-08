A family in West Norfolk have shared how "empowering" it feels to belong to a bloodline of five generations of women.

June Critcher, 86, Mandy Addison, 64, Sara Atkinson, 45, Amy Kimber, 26, and Nora Taylor who is five-and-a-half months old, make up five generations who live in and around Lynn.

It comes after the recent birth of Nora, who has bought a "lot of light" to the family who say they have faced recent struggles.

Five generations of women in one family - from left, Amy Kimber, June Critcher with baby Nora Taylor, Sara Atkinson and at the back Amanda Addison

The youngster's mum Amy said: “For Nora to still have June and Mandy is amazing, she has so many role models to look up to.

“It will be lovely to look back and see all the lovely memories she’s had with them.”

The family have been described as “Russian Dolls” with the different generations of women slotting together.

Sara added: “For me, I had Amy at 19, so I’ve been pestering her to have a grandchild for a long time.

“To finally have Nora it’s been a blessing, we’ve had some family illness and she’s bought a lot of light into our lives.”

June has a total of three children, seven grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and Nora is her first great-great-grandchild.

June said: “Touch wood, all of them get on really well. We have a summer picnic every year for my birthday and there must be 40 members of the family that come. And us girls always have a get together around Christmas too. Strong women override our family.”

Sara added: “It’s actually the second time this has happened, once before we’ve had four generations of girls and also five generations too.

Mandy added: "I have two sisters, sadly my eldest sister has passed away and it was with her and her eldest daughter that mum was the great-great-grandparent in the five generations 29-and-a-half years ago.”

Sara said: “To have five girls is amazing, we’re all strong independent women.”

