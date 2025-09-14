A historic Grade II-listed building is set to undergo structural repairs after a load-bearing wall was found to not have the proper supports.

The medieval Merchant's House at 9 King Street in Lynn will have four new timber posts put in place against its ground-floor wall after a planning application was approved.

The application came after it was discovered that the wall was only being held up by a single timber beam, which had sunk by 60% due to previous renovations.

The Medieval Merchant House on King Street is set to undergo renovations. Picture: Google Maps

Consultations were held with a structural engineer and conservation officer, which revealed the need to provide a new means of support.

Each of the four new posts will be joined to timber spreader beams to distribute the load evenly.

In a heritage statement, architects Waite and Wallage said: “The works proposed are entirely beneficial to the building as they are proposed specifically to address a significant and ongoing structural failing within the core of its structure, and one that cannot be ignored.”

It highlighted that installing posts on the first floor will see some loss of historic fabric, but it will be minimal and in an area that has already been altered in the past.

“Alternative approaches have been considered in an effort to find the most sympathetic means to support the upper floor, and the approach chosen will have the least material impact on the wider fabric of the house,” it added.

The application was approved by West Norfolk Council this week.

For more planning applications in your area, visit the Public Notice Portal here.