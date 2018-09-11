Student’s work supports King's Lynn homeless charity

Megan Wiley, centre, shows off one of the pieces sold for the Purfleet Trust with Jordan Peacock and Joy Wylie from the charity (4061116)

A former College of West Anglia student has sold a series of bags depicting the lives of homeless people to raise funds for a Lynn homeless charity.

Megan Wiley, pictured above, centre, completed a fashion course at the college this summer.

As part of her final major project, she travelled to several towns and cities, photographing people living on the streets, which she turned into sketches and printed the designs onto tote bags.

The bags were then sold at an end of year exhibition, raising a total of £157 for the Purfleet Trust. Megan is pictured with Jordan Peacock, left and Joy Wylie from the charity.

